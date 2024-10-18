Rooshine (RSAU) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rooshine to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rooshine alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Rooshine Competitors 1.11% 20.77% 5.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rooshine and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine $150,000.00 -$670,000.00 -16.26 Rooshine Competitors $3.25 billion $57.23 million 11.15

Volatility and Risk

Rooshine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine. Rooshine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Rooshine has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rooshine and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Rooshine Competitors 74 530 1060 104 2.68

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 25.95%. Given Rooshine’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rooshine has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rooshine rivals beat Rooshine on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rooshine

(Get Free Report)

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Rooshine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rooshine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.