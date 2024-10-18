Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 1.6% on Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $77.21 and last traded at $77.69. Approximately 699,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,400,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.93.

Specifically, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,608.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $387,544. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Roku from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.24.

Roku Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 2.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 123.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 835.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

