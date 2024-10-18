Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $17.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 79,136 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

