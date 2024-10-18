Robert W. Baird Raises Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $506.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $506.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.25.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $472.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $427.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

