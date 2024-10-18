Robert Millner Purchases 20,000 Shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner acquired 20,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$35.07 ($23.54) per share, with a total value of A$701,360.00 ($470,711.41).
Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 10th, Robert Millner acquired 15,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$35.07 ($23.54) per share, with a total value of A$526,020.00 ($353,033.56).
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Robert Millner acquired 37,500 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$35.29 ($23.68) per share, with a total value of A$1,323,187.50 ($888,045.30).
- On Friday, September 27th, Robert Millner acquired 100,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$34.78 ($23.34) per share, with a total value of A$3,477,500.00 ($2,333,892.62).
The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.
