Robert Millner Acquires 15,000 Shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$35.07 ($23.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$526,020.00 ($353,033.56).
Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert Millner bought 20,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$35.07 ($23.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$701,360.00 ($470,711.41).
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Robert Millner purchased 37,500 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$35.29 ($23.68) per share, with a total value of A$1,323,187.50 ($888,045.30).
- On Friday, September 27th, Robert Millner purchased 100,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$34.78 ($23.34) per share, with a total value of A$3,477,500.00 ($2,333,892.62).
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend
About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.
