RFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,845 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth $292,000. GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth $2,012,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.5 %
RDVY stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $60.90.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
