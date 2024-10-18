RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.34% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

