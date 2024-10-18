RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $124,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PGX opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.