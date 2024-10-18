RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 33,791 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,791 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 1.1% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.85% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $36,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.96 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.04.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

