RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,866,000 after purchasing an additional 69,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $204.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $205.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

