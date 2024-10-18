RFG Advisory LLC Has $9.10 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 590,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after buying an additional 98,398 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 239,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 214,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

COWZ opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

