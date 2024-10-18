RFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 138,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 239,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 101,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $34.97 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.