RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after buying an additional 1,019,272 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 747,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 719,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,671,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $40.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.