RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,276 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

