RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 11,585 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $21,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

