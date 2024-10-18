Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Announces Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $2.33-2.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.330-2.350 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. 1,004,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

