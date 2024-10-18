Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 33,164 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,164 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $870,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56.

RVLV opened at $26.35 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $33,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 280,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

