Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RVNC

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $542.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $56,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.