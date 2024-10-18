ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.18.

Get ResMed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMD

ResMed Stock Up 0.6 %

RMD stock opened at $239.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $255.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,920,239.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,239.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,272. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,151,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,535,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in ResMed by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.