Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2024

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAAGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.59 and last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 4580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.75.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $655,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,496.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $174,267.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,320.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $655,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,496.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,715. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.