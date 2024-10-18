Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.59 and last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 4580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.75.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $655,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,496.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $174,267.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,320.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $655,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,496.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,715. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

