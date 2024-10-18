Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.59 and last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 4580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.75.
Republic Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 20.41%.
Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.
Republic Bancorp Company Profile
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Republic Bancorp
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- The Uptrend in Netflix Will Continue: Another 15% Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.