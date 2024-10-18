Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 336.30 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 341.10 ($4.45), with a volume of 33702559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.57).

RTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.44) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($7.18) to GBX 465 ($6.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,327.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 426.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 437.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 5,625.00%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

