Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Trading 3.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.12 and last traded at $34.09. Approximately 95,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 392,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens raised Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Renasant Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after buying an additional 38,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Renasant by 74.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Renasant by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

