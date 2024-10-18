Regions Financial Co. (RF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Regions Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

