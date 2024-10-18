Regions Financial Co. (RF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Regions Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.
Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.
RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
