Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 21.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 568.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.8% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 47,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BATRK opened at $41.07 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

