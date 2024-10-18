Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 19.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 32.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.1% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Benham bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $59,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,152.74. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $13.47 on Friday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -480.00%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Further Reading

