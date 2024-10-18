Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,118 The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Brink’s makes up about 0.9% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Brink’s by 43.8% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $112.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average of $101.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.43. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $64.97 and a 52 week high of $115.91.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCO. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

