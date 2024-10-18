Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) PT Raised to $68.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Reddit from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reddit from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.28.

Reddit Price Performance

Reddit stock opened at $76.31 on Monday. Reddit has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $78.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reddit will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reddit news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $790,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,933.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $790,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,933.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,748. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,993 shares of company stock valued at $20,573,439 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the first quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

