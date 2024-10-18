Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 2.9% – Still a Buy?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.74. 1,143,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,760,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,387,039.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,039.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $97,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,155,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,680,022.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,004. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,357 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,132 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,675,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,317,000 after buying an additional 1,159,023 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

