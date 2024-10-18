Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBGLY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

