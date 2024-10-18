Raymond James Predicts Lower Earnings for Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Raymond James dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.68.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$123.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.90.

Precision Drilling Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE PD opened at C$83.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$67.46 and a 1-year high of C$109.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.46.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.85) by C$2.29. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of C$429.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.50 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total transaction of C$530,779.18. In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total value of C$530,779.18. Also, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total transaction of C$350,035.00. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

