Raymond James Has Positive View of Enerflex FY2025 Earnings

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.20 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Enerflex Price Performance

NYSE EFXT opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -7.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,380,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,236 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 16.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,900 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the first quarter worth about $1,458,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 183.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 141,393 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enerflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

