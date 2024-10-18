Raymond James Has Pessimistic Outlook of PDS FY2025 Earnings

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $12.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.45. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $79.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $429.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.13 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 14.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

