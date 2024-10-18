Raghav Nath Bahl Sells 71,000 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Raghav Nath Bahl sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,075. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lee Enterprises Stock Up 2.2 %

LEE stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.41). Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 112.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lee Enterprises, Incorporated will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lee Enterprises stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.43% of Lee Enterprises worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

