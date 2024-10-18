Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 75,791 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,791 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up 0.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth $235,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

