QUASA (QUA) Tops One Day Volume of $1,764.60

QUASA (QUA) traded down 58.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 74.5% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $34,452.04 and approximately $1,764.60 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,007.04 or 0.99996341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00013290 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00063886 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00100252 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,738.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

