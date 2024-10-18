Quantum (QUA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,623.52 or 1.00028798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013272 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000889 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006330 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00067579 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.