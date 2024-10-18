Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (QNTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 12th

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of QNTO opened at $11.11 on Friday. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59.
Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.
