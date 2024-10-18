Qtum Price Reaches $2.49 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00003674 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $262.01 million and $28.41 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.54 or 0.03867700 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00040385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,361,164 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

