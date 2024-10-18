Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.12.

Qiagen Stock Down 1.2 %

QGEN stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Qiagen’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 12.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 806.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 6.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

