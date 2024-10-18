Q3 EPS Estimate for Consolidated Edison Lowered by Analyst

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share.

ED has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.46.

Shares of ED stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $106.45.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

