Q3 Earnings Forecast for TFI International Issued By Cormark

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS.
TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.14 billion.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.
