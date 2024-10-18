Q3 Earnings Forecast for TFI International Issued By Cormark

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.14 billion.

TFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial lowered TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lowered TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.