Q3 Earnings Forecast for S&P Global Issued By William Blair

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $14.61 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.17.

SPGI stock opened at $518.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.22. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 23.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

