Q3 Earnings Estimate for Insulet Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Insulet in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

Insulet stock opened at $229.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.34. Insulet has a 12-month low of $128.68 and a 12-month high of $243.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Insulet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.2% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

