Q3 Earnings Estimate for BHRB Issued By DA Davidson

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BHRB

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BHRB opened at $64.60 on Friday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.18 million and a P/E ratio of 7.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 50.6% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 308,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $3,091,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 126.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 96.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.09 per share, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 233,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,875,523.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.21%.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.