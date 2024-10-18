Q1 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Raised by Zacks Research

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $73.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,229,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 893.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 120,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.