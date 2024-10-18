pzETH (PZETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $52.35 Million

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. pzETH has a market capitalization of $52.35 million and approximately $124,960.65 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pzETH has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One pzETH token can currently be bought for $3,104.17 or 0.04572057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

pzETH Profile

pzETH’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 45,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 45,223.0162861. The last known price of pzETH is 3,094.4150337 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $101,876.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

