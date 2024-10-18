ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 88,621 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 84,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

ProShares Ultra Yen Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

Get ProShares Ultra Yen alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Yen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 0.54% of ProShares Ultra Yen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra Yen Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Yen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Yen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.