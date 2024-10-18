Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 1.9% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Prologis worth $71,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 0.5 %

Prologis stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,883. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

