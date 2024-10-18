Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $66.33 on Monday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $178.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 76.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

